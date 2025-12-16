/Nick Reiner checked into a hotel hours after Rob and Michele Reiner’s death, hotel staff states the room was ‘full of blood’

The hotel room where screenwriter Nick Reiner reportedly took refuge after the murder of his parents, filmmaker Ron Reiner and producer Michele Reiner, was discovered to be stained in blood. Nick is the prime suspect in the murder of his parents and was arrested by the LAPD on Monday. Rob and Michele’s bodies were discovered at their Los Angeles home by their daughter on Sunday.

According to a report on TMZ, the 32-year-old suspect used a credit card to check into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel at around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Hours earlier, Nick had gotten into a furious fight with his father at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas Party.

Blood stains on the bed, shower

The source added that eye witnesses felt Nick looked “tweaked out” when he checked in, but there were no obvious signs that he had been involved in a violent struggle. Nick is known to have struggled with drug addiction for years.

Nick left early on Sunday, and when hotel staff entered his room for cleaning, they discovered blood stains on the bed.

The hotel shower was described as being “full of blood”.

On Monday, LAPD homicide detectives conducted an investigation of the room and interviewed employees, the outlet said.

Nick Reiner arrested

Nick was subsequently apprehended and charged with the murders of his parents. Dramatic visuals of his arrest emerged late hours of Monday on social media.

Rob Reiner and his wife were found brutally stabbed in their Brentwood residence around 3:30 PM on Sunday by their daughter, 28-year-old Romy Reiner.

In an official statement, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the deaths were being considered homicides. The police have yet to provide a complete official timeline of the case.