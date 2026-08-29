/Next stop, Dolly Parton airport: Nashville International Airport to be renamed after country legend

Dolly Parton has left a legacy that will be celebrated for decades to come, and now she has been honoured with an airport named after her in her home state of Tennessee.

Known as the Queen of Country Music, the pop star died on Aug 25 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Tennessee, the legend never forgot the land where she grew up and has given a lot apart from her music. Now, in a very special tribute, the state has shown intentions to rename the Nashville International Airport after the country music icon.

Tennessee airport to be renamed after Dolly Parton

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Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shared his plans to rename Nashville International Airport in honour of Parton three days after the death of the icon. A campaign to rename the airport in the singer's honour gained momentum following her death, with over 1,62,442 signature at a Change.org petition as of now.

Governor Lee and Nashville International Airport (BNA), had a announced their intent to rename BNA.

In the announcement release, they shared that Gov. Lee has spoken with Dolly’s team about the proposal this week, and they were " touched " by the extraordinary outpouring of support to honour Dolly. They are open to continuing the conversation.

“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” said Gov. Lee.

“From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her. At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly’s music, generosity, faith, and kindness.”

The Metro Nashville Airport Authority’s (MNAA) current Naming Policy and Gov. Lee’s proposal to rename the airport will be addressed at MNAA’s meeting on September 17.

This honour comes after the online petition gained momentum. It was first launched in Jan 2025 by Tennessee residents Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion.

The announcement came on the same day a plane carrying a banner that read "Change.org/DollyPartonAirport" flew over the Tennessee State Capitol and Nashville's Broadway strip.

Parton was born on Jan. 19, 1946, in Pittman Centre, Tenn, where she lived in a one-room house with her parents and 11 siblings. She later lived in Nashville.