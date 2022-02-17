'Windfall' trailer: Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins star in thriller drama

Netflix’s new psychological thriller ‘Windfall’ is basically our lives right now courtesy the pandemic. It’s about being confined indoors but with a twist.

The film stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons in an isolated drama about a botched heist. The trailer dropped today for ‘Windfall’.

In the teaser released, Segel's character can be seen robbing the vacation house of a tech millionaire and his wife, who are played by Plemons and Collins. While the trailer emphasises the serious stakes of this kidnapping, it appears that there is still opportunity for comedy in this criminal thriller.

Check out the trailer for Windfall here:

Windfall is produced by Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, McDowell, Segel, Collins, Plemons, and Jack Selby, with David Duque Estrada, Elika Portnoy, Rick Covert, Walker, and Lader serving as executive producers.

Windfall will stream on Netflix on March 18.