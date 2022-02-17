Berlinale 2022: 'Alcarras’, Claire Denis win big: Check out the complete winners list

The winners for the 2022 Berlin Film Festival have been announced. The in-person event took place this year from February 10–20 and the awards ceremony for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival were revealed on February 16, in Berlin, Germany.

Spanish director Carla Simon's film 'Alcarras,' won the top prize, the Golden Bear for Best Film.

Scroll down for the full list of winners announced on Wednesday at the festival, the first major European cinema showcase of the year.

- Golden Bear for Best Film: 'Alcarras', Spain/Italy, by Carla Simon with Jordi Pujol Dolcet

- Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: 'So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa' (The Novelist's Film), South Korea, by Hong Sang-soo with Lee Hye-young and Kim Min-hee

- Silver Bear Jury Prize: 'Robe of Gems', Mexico/Argentina/US, by Natalia Lopez Gallardo with Nailea Norvind (debut film)

- Silver Bear for Best Director: 'Avec amour et acharnement' (Both Sides of the Blade), France, by Claire Denis with Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon

- Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance: Meltem Kaptan in 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush), Germany/France, by Andreas Dresen

- Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance: Laura Basuki in 'Nana' (Before, Now & Then), Indonesia, by Kamila Andini

- Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Laila Stieler for 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush), Germany/France, by Andreas Dresen with Meltem Kaptan and Alexander Scheer

- Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: 'Everything Will Be Ok', France/Cambodia, by Rithy Panh (documentary)

(With inputs from the agency)