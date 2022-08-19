Will Smith's public reputation plummets after the Oscar slap

On March 27 this year, during the Academy Awards ceremony Will Smith did not like a joke made by presenter Chris Rock at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. He walked up to the stage and whacked Chris Rock across the face in response. The act created an uproar that ultimately led the Academy to ban Smith for 10 years from Oscars or related events. Last month, Smith issued a formal apology to Chris and his family through a video he shared on his social media handles.

In a video titled ‘It’s been a minute...’, he said he has been doing a lot of thinking and has decided to answer a few fair questions that have been posed to him.

“Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. I am here whenever you are ready to talk,” Smith said.

He added, “That was one of the things about that moment. I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I want to apologize to Chris’ family.”

However, the apology might have come too late. As per Variety, Smith's popularity and approval ratings may have declined significantly after the slap. In the data provided by Q Scores to the publication, it appears that Smith was one of the top 5 or 10 rated actors in the US. But after the incident, his Q Score went down to 24 from 39. Henry Schafer, executive VP of Q Scores, said this is a significant drop. At the same time, his negative rating went up from 10 to 26. Even Jada's popularity suffered due to Smith's actions.

While Morgan Freeman has the highest Q Score, he is followed closely by Tom Hanks, Samuel L Jackson, Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds.

During the Oscars, Rock was a presenter of an award. In his brief bit, he joked about Jada. While referring to Jada, Rock said he can’t wait to see ‘G.I. Jane’ 2. A 1997 war film, ‘G.I. Jane’ had Demi Moore’s protagonist, a female Navy Seal, shaving her head. The joke seemingly targetted Jada’s lack of hair, which is due to the alopecia condition. At first Smith appeared to laugh, but after looking at his wife’s eyes roll, he chose to attack Rock.