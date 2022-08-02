Chris Rock ‘not ready’ to speak to Will Smith after apology video for Oscar slap

It looks like Chris Rock is not going to patch up with Will Smith any time soon, despite the latter’s public apology for slapping Rock during the 94th Academy Awards that happened in March this year. Rock, who is currently on tour, thinks that the timing of Smith’s apology is "more for Will's best interest" and that he "isn't ready to speak" to the ‘Men in Black’ star.

According to Entertainment Tonight , a source said, "Chris has no plans to reach out to Will." "He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris," the source added.

In a YouTube video on Friday, Smith responded to his Oscar slap controversy with comedian Rock and why he didn't make an apology to him at the time of his award acceptance speech on the stage. "I was fogged out by that point," he said. "It's all fuzzy."

Smith claimed that he tried contacting Rock to discuss that night’s incident, but the actor claimed that the comedian was not yet ready to meet with him. He also apologised to Rock and others in the five-minute video, including Rock’s mother, Rose Rock.

"I want to apologize to Chris' mother," the 53-year-old star said. "I saw an interview that Chris' mother did, and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment. I just didn't realize, and, you know, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment," the actor added.

Hough Rock's mother, Rose, was not very happy with Smith’s attitude at the awards night. "When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me," she had said earlier.

Unless you are living under a rock, Hollywood actor Will Smith courted controversy at this year’s Oscars when he stormed the stage and slapped host Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett’s bald head. Rock referred to Jada as ‘G.I. Jane'. That didn't go down well with Smith and he hit the comedian in front of the Academy’s elite audience. Pinkett Smith had previously come out in public about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that results in hair loss.

Following the slap incident, Smith was banned from attending all Oscar events and shows for 10 years and also resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

