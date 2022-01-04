Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was revealed by Joy Behar, one of her co-hosts on ‘The View’.

She said, "Whoopi unfortunately tested positive before the break, but she'll probably be back next week. Since she's vaccinated and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. We're being very cautious here at 'The View.'"

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild."



Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022 ×

Also, The View co-host Sunny Hostin revealed that she and her mother had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. However, the two have since recovered. She said, "I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted, because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn't feel great."

The View, like other productions, is facing issues with broadcast because of the new surge in COVID-19 cases.