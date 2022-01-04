Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian after he confirms fathering third child

Tristan Thompson has issued a public apology to ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.



Thompson took to Instagram stories to issue an apology to Kardashian with whom he shares a daughter. Thompson was taken to court to prove the paternity of a baby boy he allegedly fathered with a woman he met while he and Kardashian were a couple.



The paternity test has proven that Thompson is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' child.



"I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson wrote. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."



Thompson then went to apologize to Kardashian for the heartache and humiliation he had caused to the reality star.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you."



"I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he added.



Thompson also has a son from another relationship.



Kardashian and Thompson broke up in the summer of 2021. The couple has had a rocky relationship. In 2019, they had called it quits after he was caught cheating with Jordyn Woods. But they decided to give love another try in July 2020.