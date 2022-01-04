Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow lost $600 million owing to piracy

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow lost a lot of money last year because of piracy. The Marvel/Disney film suffered losses to the tune of $600 million.

Black Widow kickstarted MCU’s Phase 4 with a bang and was expected to be massive for the studios involved but owing to COVID-related measures and piracy, the film performed average.

Also, the tussle between Scarlett and Disney bosses became a thing of news when the film was made available for the studio’s streamer partner at the same time as in theatres. Disney had then stated that the ongoing COVID crisis had led them on to release the film in a hybrid model while the actress claimed that it cut her profits.

Scarlett Johansson, infact, sued Disney but the lawsuit was settled after some time.

Now, new reports suggest that Disney had to pay a heavy price for putting Black Widow on Disney+ as it became easy for the pirates to get to the film. Several piracy websites made the film available in different languages. In August itself, the Scarlett Johansson led film had been pirated more than 20 million times. It is estimated to have been a loss of around $600 million. Scarlett Johansson is working on 'top secret' Marvel project after feud over 'Black Widow'