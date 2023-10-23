Who was Dave Courtney? English Gangster-turned-actor dies at 64 | Know about his controversial past
Story highlights
English gangster-turned-actor who inspired the character of ‘Big Jones’, Dave Courtney, dies at the age of 64 on Sunday. He gained notoriety via his associations with well-known London East End hardmen, including the Krays, Roy Shaw, and Lenny McLean.
English gangster-turned-actor who inspired the character of ‘Big Jones’, Dave Courtney, dies at the age of 64 on Sunday. He gained notoriety via his associations with well-known London East End hardmen, including the Krays, Roy Shaw, and Lenny McLean.
The London based gangster-turned-actor Dave Courtney dies at 64 on Sunday. He was found dead at his home in Chestnut Rise, Plumstead. The unfortunate news was announced on his official Instagram account on Monday.
The Instagram post said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Courtney at the age of 64”. The post further mentioned that Dave supposedly “took his own life”.
Later, his family confirmed his death and said that he live “an incredible, colourful rock ‘n’ roll life in which he touched the hearts of so many.”
One of the most well-known criminals in Britain, he gained notoriety via his associations with well-known London East End hardmen, including the Krays, Roy Shaw, and Lenny McLean.
trending now
Courtney was rumoured to be the inspiration behind Vinnie Jones's character "Big Chris" in Guy Ritchie's gangster film Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels.
Gangster-turned-actor Dave Courtney’s controversial life
Dave Courtney was born in Bermondsey, London on 17 February 1959. He was a self- proclaimed gangster. The former criminal quit his criminal life to become a well-known author and celebrity.
Courtney told readers about his life, from being shot to needing to murder to survive. Throughout his career, Courtney wrote six novels and starred in his own film, Hell To Pay.
Also Read | Indian singer Arijit Singh loses his calm, scolds fan chasing car for a selfie; video goes viral
Courtney was married to Jennifer Lucrea Pinto a.k.a. JennyBean. The couple usually kept their life private and Courtney never talked about his marriage in public.
Dave Courtney and Pinto married after a love affair that began while she was working at a nightclub operated by him. However, during a fight at their Chestnut Rise, Plumstead, London house, Pinto accused Courtney of physical abuse, causing their relationship to suffer greatly. The argument, spurred by rumours that Pinto was having an affair, was the peak of their turbulent 13-year marriage.
Pinto said in the ensuing trial that she was treated by Courtney like a "slave" and that her disapproval of Courtney's assertions on her purported lesbian relationship was the catalyst for the altercation.
Despite their odd relationship, the jury eventually determined that Dave Courtney acted in self-defense due to his physical condition following a serious vehicle accident, resulting in his eventual release from the charges.
According to reports, the couple had three daughters: Courtney Courtney, Lillie Eliza Berrys, and Lennox Esmee Wilson. The girls have also made a name for themselves in the entertainment business through their singing and acting, but not much is known about them.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.