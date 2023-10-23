When John Stamos caught ex-girlfriend Teri Copley in bed with Tony Danza

Actor John Stamos has shared some of the darkest, most shocking, and heartbreaking moments of his life in his upcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me. Recently, Stamos recalled the awful moment when he caught his former girlfriend, Teri Copley, in bed with Tony Danza.

In his forthcoming memoir, the Full House star writes about the time when he fell in love with the model and actress after their first date.

"She's everything I'm looking for in a woman," he recalls in the memoir. "She has an adorable daughter, Ashley, from a former relationship, and I love the idea of stepfatherhood. I'm starting to imagine our little family coming together. I'm dumbstruck and goofy in love. I could spend the rest of my life with her. Who knows if I'll ever find love again? Why not take a chance?" Stamos writes.

Describing the incident to People, Stamos called the moment, “worse than anything.”

Shocked and heartbroken to see Teri naked in bed with someone else, John said that he ran out of the room crying. Completely “breathless”, Stamos told the outlet, “At first I was like, ‘I'm going to kick his…’ I didn't know it was [Danza] yet. I see his abs. I'm like, ‘Maybe not. F--- it.’ And I ran.”

Further recalling, he said, “But I remember running down the driveway with tears streaming down my face and I didn't want anyone to see me."

Sharing more about the night when he caught Tori cheating on him, Stamos said that he went to her house. However, when he arrived, he found a black 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster, a vintage convertible, parked in the driveway.

While there was no one at home, he moved to inspect the guesthouse when he saw his ex-girlfriend with Tony.



Describing the moment as "my worst nightmare'', he said, "The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open."

"I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster. They are sleeping. I can't tell who he is, but I recognize Teri's ass barely covered by the sheets. It looks like her new poster."

"I try to hold back tears," he writes. "Time slows until I'm frozen. I can't breathe. A few tears roll down my face, and it pisses me off. They snap me out of my daze, and I feel angry and confused. I could explode."

Reacting to Stamos' claims, Copley, 62, says that her relationship with Stamos was already over by that time "I wondered, 'What was John doing there?' because we had broken up," she tells People. "He just looked at me and shook his head, and walked away."

John Stamos was sexually abused as a child!

In his upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, the Full House alum has revealed that he was sexually abused as a child. The 60-year-old star revealed that he was 10 or 11 years old when he was abused by his babysitter.

The actor told People, "I mean, I knew, it was always in the back, and I do so much advocacy for the [survivors]." Stamos added, "I felt like, I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?"

