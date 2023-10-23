Taylor Swift spotted wearing special bracelet with Travis Kelce's jersey number 87

Love is in the air for American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce and they aren't shy about displaying their affection in the sweetest of ways. The Grammy-winning artist was seen at Kelce's recent Kansas City Chiefs game, literally wearing her heart on her wrist.

Swift was spotted wearing a friendship bracelet featuring Kelce's jersey number "87" nestled between two hearts. The "Lavender Haze" singer looked radiant, cheering and smiling from her VIP vantage point as she showed off the special bracelet.

Taylor Swift wears an ‘87’ bracelet for Travis Kelce’s game. pic.twitter.com/0RbtdLybXm — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 22, 2023

She was accompanied by none other than Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and Kelce's brother, Jackson Mahomes. For her game-day ensemble, Swift rocked a red, oversized Chiefs sweatshirt paired with a stylish black pleated skirt. Of course, she completed her look with her signature red lipstick.

The friendship bracelet wasn't just a random choice; it's a special part of their relationship. Earlier this year, Kelce made headlines when he offered Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour concert in July.

As their romance blossomed, the two-time Super Bowl champion began sporting a bracelet adorned with Swift's lyrics. Notably, Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, joined the trend by wearing a similar bracelet at his games.

Their relationship has been capturing the attention of fans and media alike, with Swift making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 to support her beau. Since then, the pair has been on several public and private dates in both Kansas City and New York City, including sleepovers at Travis Kelce's mansion and Taylor Swift's New York apartment.

Their affectionate moments have been on full display, with the duo holding hands in New York City and sharing kisses at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. This budding relationship seems to be hitting all the right notes for both Swift and Kelce.

