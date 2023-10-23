Ariana Grande spotted on PDA-filled dinner date with Ethan Slater after divorce from Dalton Gomez

Pop sensation Ariana Grande and Broadway star Ethan Slater were spotted on a romantic dinner date in New York City over the weekend. This delightful rendezvous comes in the wake of Grande's recent divorce from Dalton Gomez, and it seems the singer is making the most of her time in The Big Apple with her Broadway boyfriend.

The adorable couple chose the MO Lounge, a luxurious hotspot nestled within the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, for their cosy dinner date on Saturday night. The pair was seen laughing, smiling, and enjoying each other's company, showing some sweet and flirty public displays of affection during their night out.

Images obtained by TMZ capture the candid moments of Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, sharing drinks at a private corner table, with the iconic cityscape as their backdrop. Reports suggest the couple spent nearly two hours immersed in conversation and each other's company at the lounge.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater spotted in New York. (via TMZ) https://t.co/n3GFJwEeof — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2023

About a month ago, the rumoured couple was spotted hanging out in Disney World, Orlando, Florida. Though the couple attempted to keep a low profile, eagle-eyed fans managed to spot them and take some pictures and videos. In the viral photos published by DeuxMoi, Grande and Slater were seen from behind, donning black hoodies and baseball hats.

Grande filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez, on September 18, while Slater officially parted ways with his wife Lilly Jay on July 26.

Sources close to the couple have shared that their relationship is thriving, despite the public attention on their romantic lives. The insider disclosed, "Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her, artistically speaking. Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE