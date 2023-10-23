K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY's label ATTRAKT terminates contracts of Sio, Aran, Saena amid mistreatment lawsuit

ATTRAKT, the agency responsible for managing the rising sensation FIFTY FIFTY, has officially terminated the contracts of three of its members. Sio (Jeong Ji Ho), Saena (Jeong Se Hyeon), and Aran (Jeong Eun Ah) have all received notices from the company stating that their affiliations with ATTRAKT have come to an end.

This announcement comes on the heels of an ongoing legal battle between ATTRAKT and the members of FIFTY FIFTY over contractual matters. According to a statement provided by ATTRAKT to Sports Seoul, the termination of these contracts was driven by the members' failure to address the serious contractual violations.

"We notified Saena, Sio, and Aran that their contracts would be terminated back on October 19. The three members of FIFTY FIFTY have taken legal action against us without any reflection or correction on their serious contractual violations. We are discussing follow-up measures against them in the future," shared ATTRAKT in the official statement obtained by The Kpop Herald.

According to South Korean news outlet Dispatch, ATTRAKT also accused the trio of having "slandered and defamed the agency, and to this day continue to distort facts and make false claims, repeating arguments that have been rejected by the court, without any remedy for the breach of contract".

The rift between ATTRAKT and the FIFTY FIFTY members started when the group filed to suspend their exclusive contracts with the label, alleging contract breaches. In a shocking turn of events, a Seoul court rejected the girls' plea in August 2023. In the midst of this dispute, Keena, another member of FIFTY FIFTY, decided to drop her lawsuit against ATTRAKT and return to the agency.

It remains to be seen how this development will affect FIFTY FIFTY in the wake of this announcement. The K-pop girl group received international acclaim earlier this year with their viral hit, "Cupid". The song earned them the distinction of being the K-pop girl group with the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking a record previously held by BLACKPINK.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE