Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter North, 10, reveals she has dyslexia

WION Web Team
New York, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Oct 22, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

North West with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Photograph:(Instagram)

North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter, recently revealed that she has dyslexia.

In a candid and unexpected TikTok live session, North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, 10, disclosed that she has dyslexia, a common learning disability that affects over 7.8 billion people worldwide.

Kim, known for her Skims mogul empire, appeared genuinely surprised by her daughter's announcement and responded with, "Northy, you are surely spilling the tea on here." North, however, continued to share her thoughts and humorously inquired, "Should I drop an album?"

In response, Kim expressed her affection for her daughter but also her desire to respect North's privacy, stating, "North, I'm gonna get off this live right now because you just are really saying way too much. I love you, but I purposely don't talk about stuff that you're going through."

This mother-daughter duo has a history of creating fun and relatable TikTok content for their shared account. North's openness about her own experiences, such as her dyslexia, has resonated with many and highlights the importance of open conversations around learning disabilities and individual differences.

The moment serves as a reminder that even in the world of celebrities, genuine and candid moments can foster understanding and empathy, particularly when it comes to discussing personal challenges and experiences.

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a common learning disability that primarily affects reading, spelling, and writing skills. It is a neurological condition that has nothing to do with a person's intelligence. Dyslexia can make it challenging for individuals to decode written words, recognise and process sounds in words, and understand the relationships between letters and sounds.

The specific symptoms and severity of dyslexia can vary from person to person, but common signs may include difficulty with:

  • Reading words accurately and fluently.
  • Spelling words correctly.
  • Understanding and using phonological (sound) awareness and phonics (the relationship between sounds and letters).
  • Recognising sight words (common words that are not easily decoded).
  • Organising and expressing thoughts in writing.

