Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga surprise SNL audience with memorable cameos

It was a night to remember at Studio 8H as two musical legends, Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga, made unexpected appearances on the stage of Saturday Night Live. The 80-year-old rock icon and the 37-year-old pop sensation brought their charisma and talent to the live television show on Saturday, creating memorable moments for viewers and attendees alike.

Jagger's appearance on the show was nothing short of a surprise. In a hilarious sketch with the night's host and musical guest, Bad Bunny, Jagger portrayed a character who revealed himself to be the estranged father of the soap opera actor played by Bad Bunny. The sketch revolved around a Spanish soap opera scene where Bad Bunny's villainous character repeatedly slapped his on-screen brother.

To the audience's amusement, Jagger entered the scene dressed in a white suit and sporting a fake moustache. The shock of the night came when it was revealed that Jagger's character was the father of the warring siblings, leading to uproarious laughter from the audience. The sketch reached its climax when the rock legend's character joined in the slapping frenzy, delivering some unexpected comedic punches.

Lady Gaga's entrance was equally thrilling, as she stepped onto the SNL stage to introduce Bad Bunny's first musical performance of the night, the hit single "UN PREVIEW." It was a special moment for Gaga, who had not graced the SNL stage since October 22, 2016, when she appeared as a musical guest alongside host Tom Hanks.

Adding to the excitement, both Jagger and Lady Gaga were spotted together in New York City just days before their SNL appearance. The two musical icons shared the stage at The Racket NYC in Manhattan during a performance by The Rolling Stones, where Gaga joined the legendary band for their new collaboration, "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

