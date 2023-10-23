Emily Blunt apologises for a hurtful statement she made in 2012

Emily Blunt is apologising for a 2012 episode when she called a waiter “enormous”. Unhappy with herself, A Quiet Place actress is “appalled” at how she appeared on the UK’s Jonathan Ross Show and called a person “enormous”. This was when she was promoting her role in Rian Johnson’s Looper.

The actress stumbled upon a video from the show which is now circulating on social media. She has now issued a statement to People in which she apologised for her language. The video has Emily Blunt say, “If you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous. Well the girl who was serving me was enormous.”

In her statement, Emily said, “I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago. I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

Blunt continued, “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for. And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

In 2012 when she commented on the weight of the anonymous waiter, Emily Blunt was about to appear in Looper opposite headliners Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis.

Emily Blunt was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. She played the role of wife of Oppenheimer, who was played by Cillian Murphy.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.