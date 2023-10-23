Indian singer Arijit Singh loses his calm, slams fan for chasing his car for a selfie | Viral

Arijit Singh, the immensely popular singer with a massive fan following across India, recently found himself in the spotlight, but not for his musical talents. A video of Arijit scolding a fan has surfaced on the internet, drawing attention from fans and the public alike.

In the viral video, Arijit can be seen getting visibly upset at a fan who pursued his car while incessantly honking the horn, all for the sake of a selfie. The incident took place when Arijit was on the move and the fan's actions irked him to the point that he decided to address the situation directly. It's a testament to the fact that fame doesn't come without its drawbacks.

In the video, Arijit stopped his vehicle and sternly questioned the fan, "Do you know how many times you’ve blown the horn? How old are you?" The fan admitted to being 23 years old, to which Arijit responded, "Which means, you are an adult, right? Do you know how many times you’ve blown it? Don’t you know things like these result in others' suffering? You did it all just so you could click a picture with me, right? Okay, let’s do it, let’s stop others here so you can click your selfie. I won’t let you pass without it now, let’s do it."

A video of the same has been doing rounds on social media since morning. Take a look!

Arijit is a prominent figure in the Hindi music industry. He recently performed at World Cup 2023, captivating the audience with his hit songs at the grand Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Adding to his ongoing musical endeavours, Arijit's song, "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam," released today (Oct 23). The song is part of the soundtrack for Salman Khan's highly-anticipated Tiger 3. Notably, the release of this song marks the end of a nine-year-long feud between Salman and Arijit.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, is the third instalment in the successful Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. This action-packed thriller is scheduled for release during Diwali 2023.

