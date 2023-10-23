James Bond producer confirms world's most famous spy won't return anytime soon

If you’re too eager to watch a James Bond film, you’ll have to wait a bit more. The James Bond producers confirm that there is a long way to go before they will be ready to make another film without Daniel Craig. The world’s most famous spy agent, 007 will need an overhauling after Craig’s exit. In a recent interview, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli said that executives “haven’t even begun” modernising the franchise.

She added that there is a “big road ahead” before the James Bond character is “reinvented for the next chapter.”

Adding a little note of nostalgia, Broccoli added that Daniel Craig brought a lot of character to the role. Daniel Craig retired from the role of James Bond in 2021 after the release of No Time to Die. She said, “Daniel [Craig] gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character … and also the world was ready for it.”

As for the character itself, Broccoli is sure that James Bond exists as a product of the times. “I go back to ‘GoldenEye’ when everyone was saying, ‘The cold war is over, the wall is over, Bond is dead, no need for Bond, the whole world’s at peace and now there’s no villains’ — and boy was that wrong!” Broccoli said.

When asked if they have James Bond TV spin-offs in mind, the franchise producer said, “Our focus is making the feature films. When we get going on a Bond movie it takes our full attention for three or four years so that’s our focus. We make the Bond movies for the big theatrical screen and everything about the Bond movies is for audiences to see around the world on that format, so we’ve not wanted to do television.”

