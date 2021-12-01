Watch: Elton John, Ed Sheeran tease 'Merry Christmas' song duet release date

It’s the time to get jolly as Christmas is barely a few days away and our favourite music stars are already in the festive mood. Elton John and Ed Sheeran have collaborated for a fun new holiday song, their ‘Merry Christmas’ song that will release this Friday.

The duo have now revealed in a joint Instagram post that all the UK profits from the song this holiday season will go to Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The Instagram post features a video of Ed Sheeran doing his best Love Actually impression, in which Andrew Lincoln’s Mark silently professes his love to Keira Knightley’s Juliet with romantic cue cards. This time around, Ed is announcing his song with Elton John with cue cards.

Watch it here:

The pair posted a second joint post, in which Elton John and Ed Sheeran shared a sneak peek of the corresponding video for the track, which contained a short snippet of the song. British Fashion Awards: Priyanka Chopra takes the fashion quotient high with Nick Jonas

The song goes like: “Filled up with so much love/ All our family and friends are together where we all belong/ Merry Christmas, everyone.” Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award at 2021 People’s Choice Award