Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award at 2021 People’s Choice Award

Kim Kardashian will be honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards and we are not amazed considering the glam queen that she is!

Kim Kardashian, TV star-turned-entrepreneur will be recognised by the awards committee for her "keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade."

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal.

“For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s ‘People’s Fashion Icon’ award.”

Kim Kardashian had recently stunned one and all when she wore an all black ensemble head-to-toe covered with a black Balenciaga she wore at the 2021 Met Gala in which her face was also covered. She then made heads turn in a pink Balenciaga bodysuit when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October and cracked some jokes, showing her humorous side to her fans.