WATCH | Killers of the Flower Moon's riveting new trailer: Martin Scorsese promises an epic western drama

A new trailer for Martin Scorsese's upcoming epic western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon is here. The film, based on journalist and author David Grann's eponymous book, has Scorsese reuniting with his frequent collaborations Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The story revolves around a series of unexplained disappearances and deaths that afflicted the Native American Osage community during the 1920s. In response to the escalating case, the newly-formed FBI, known then as the Bureau of Investigation (BOI), intervened to investigate. Tom White, a former Texas Ranger portrayed by Jesse Plemons in the movie, was appointed to lead the investigation.

As they delved deeper into the investigation, they uncovered a disturbing and malevolent scheme fueled by an all-too-familiar motive: greed. Joining the stellar cast of Killers of the Flower Moon are Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow. Watch the trailer above for a glimpse into this tale.

How is the latest trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon?

The new trailer for the movie is even better than the first, I believe. While the first one was quite grim and focussed on the persecution the Osage and the Native Americans have faced for hundreds of years, the second one teases the film's humour. Scorsese is making this film a bit like his mob flicks, which is excellent because those who hatched the plot against the Osage were gangsters — only without any mafia code. And the imagery! The trailer gives glimpses of some stunning visual images. Killers of the Flower Moon has all the makings of a masterpiece. I do think this might be peak Scorsese, which is basically peak cinema.

Killers of the Flower Moon's official synopsis

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.