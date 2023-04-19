Martin Scorsese latest film Killers of the Flower Moon's final runtime is HUGE!

Legendary director Martin Scorsese's next movie Killers of the Flower Moon has locked its runtime, and while it is hefty, it is nowhere near the rumoured 4 hours. The film will run for 3 hours and 26 minutes. This makes the movie the second-longest of Scorsese's career. His last, the mobster drama The Irishman, was 3 hours and 29 minutes. The film features Scorsese regulars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and also stars Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and Jesse Plemons. The film will have its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival next month before hitting US theatres on October 6, 2023. It will also release on Apple TV+ on a yet-unknown date.

Killers of the Flower Moon, based on journalist David Grann's book of the same name, explores the infamous murders of multiple members of a wealthy Native American tribe called the Osage in the late 1910s to 1930s. The murders were preceded by the discovery of extensive oil deposits beneath their land in Osage County, Oklahoma that turned them extremely wealthy overnight. But a conspiracy was concocted to get rid of all the major inheritors to get access to the oil deposits and the resulting revenue. Estimates vary but as per the book, more than 60 Osage Indians were killed from 1918 to 1931.

The account of the murders and the ensuing investigation also parallels the rise of the Bureau of Investigation, later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI, for whom the Osage case was the first major one.

The film, co-written by Scorsese and Eric Roth, carries a huge budget of $200 million.

