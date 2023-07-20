WATCH | A Haunting in Venice trailer: Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot in a supernatural mystery

British actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh is back with his third in Hercule Poirot movies based on Dame Agatha Christie's works. This one, titled A Haunting in Venice, brings back him as iconic fictional Belgian sleuth Poirot but the story, based on Christie's Hallowe'en Party, is a prequel to both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. The story has Poirot retiring quietly in Venice and is invited to a séance. Obviously, this being Poirot, he is sceptical about the whole thing, but like the good sport he is, he attends anyway. But the séance goes very wrong when the performer, played by Michelle Yeoh, dies. And the supernatural things that are happening... are they really an illusion to scoff at?

You can watch the trailer above.

A Haunting in Venice official synopsis

The official synopsis of A Haunting in Venice reads, "A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve. It is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Kenneth Branagh's earlier Hercule Poirot movies

Murder on the Orient Express (2017):

This film is based on Agatha Christie's classic detective novel of the same name. Branagh's Poirot as the eccentric Belgian detective who finds himself aboard the luxurious Orient Express. During the journey, a murder occurs, and Poirot is tasked with solving the complex and puzzling crime that involves all the passengers as potential suspects. The movie boasts an ensemble cast and showcases Poirot's brilliant deductive skills as he unravels the truth behind the murder.

Death on the Nile (2022):

This movie follows Poirot as he embarks on a relaxing cruise along the Nile River. However, the tranquil voyage takes a dark turn when a murder takes place on the ship. Once again, Poirot is faced with a web of deceit, hidden motives, and multiple suspects. As he navigates through the labyrinthine investigation, he seeks to unveil the killer's identity, all against the breathtaking backdrop of the Egyptian landscapes.

