Oppenheimer reviews: Christopher Nolan film is 'engrossing' and 'majestic'

After the embargo was lifted, the first reviews of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are out. And so far, it looks like the director has done it again. The film has garnered exceedingly positive feedback, boasting an impressive 92 per cent score on the well-known review aggregation platform, Rotten Tomatoes, with 147 reviews taken into account. The critical consensus is that Oppenheimer represents yet another captivating achievement by Christopher Nolan, showcasing Cillian Murphy's tour-de-force performance and breathtaking visuals. Centred around the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist often referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb," the biopic stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

The narrative delves into the scientist's fascinating journey and highlights the pivotal Trinity test, which marked the successful testing of the first atomic weapon. Adding to the film's appeal is an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer first reviews

Here are some of Oppenheimer's reviews:

Entertainment Weekly's Christian Holub wrote, "Though they may seem disparate, the many elements of Oppenheimer refract and reflect each other, like a bunch of atoms creating a chain reaction or a group of scientists building off each other's ideas to forge something new."

The Wrap's Tomris Laffly wrote, "Elevated by Cillian Murphy’s exacting performance, Nolan’s biopic on the father of the atomic bomb is majestic and morally complex."

South China Morning Post's James Mottram wrote, "Detailing the way in which the world opened Pandora’s nuclear box, Oppenheimer is more than just a historical biopic. It feels like a movie for our times."

Boston Globe's Odie Henderson was more negative, writing, "What I can say for sure is that “Oppenheimer” far too often feels like a three-hour Wikipedia entry than a compelling movie."

What is Oppenheimer all about?

As mentioned above, Nolan's star-studded film follows the life and times of one J Robert Oppenheimer. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

Oppenheimer release date

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.

