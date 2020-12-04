Warner Bros. to release all upcoming 2021 films on streamer as well as theatres

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions that also affect the entertainment industries around the world, Warner Bros. have now decided to work with theatres and streaming partner for its upcoming slate of tentpoles.

After announcing that ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will go to HBO Max as well as theaters December 25 (on 24 in India), the studio has laid out a similar path for its 2021 slate.

Keeping in mind that going to theatres will still not be a regular thing, the studio has announced that for its 17-film slate, Warner Bros. will release the films on HBO Max for a one-month window that starts the same day they will be available in US theaters.

The studio's 2021 slate includes projects such as ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘The Matrix 4’, ‘Dune’, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’. Other films include ‘Little Things’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Tom & Jerry’, ‘Mortal Kombat’, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’, ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’, ‘In the Heights’, ‘Reminiscence’, ‘Malignant’, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, ‘King Richard’ and ‘Cry Macho’.

Soon after the news, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman said that the move would be good for the theatrical business in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said, "It allows us to do a global release and a national release in what we think is going to be a checkerboarded theatrical market place for the bulk of 2021. We think where theaters are open, and consumers can go, that a lot of people will choose to go to the theater, especially for big movies."

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a statement, “After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months. More importantly, we are planning to bring consumers 17 remarkable movies throughout the year, giving them the choice and the power to decide how they want to enjoy these films. Our content is extremely valuable, unless it’s sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone. We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all.”

HBO Max is only available in the United States, and Warners' 2021 slate will roll out internationally in theaters as planned.

