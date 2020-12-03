'Wonder Woman 1984' is releasing in India on this date

Its been a long wait for DC fans. Ever since filmmaker Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot announced that they were teaming up once again for the sequel of 'Wonder Woman'- fans have been waiting for the film with baited breath.



The film which was scheduled to release earlier this year worldwide, had to shift its release date a few times owing to the pandemic.

Now, as cinema halls are opening to limited viewers, Warner Bros has taken the bold step to release the film in theatres. 'Wonder Woman 1984' will hit Indian theatres on December 24 - a day before its US release. The announcement was made on Warner Bros India Twitter page on Thursday.

The move has been hailed as a bold one by many. Warner Bros' produced Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' will be hitting Indian screens on December 4.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is expected to feature on Diana's early days and fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the clash between Wonder Woman and Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig. The film also includes Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Robin Wright.

Its a sequel of 'Wonder Woman' which came out in 2017.