'Vision Quest': A 'WandaVision' spinoff series on Paul Bettany's character in development. Details here

An MCU series for Disney+ is in development that centres around the character of Vision, the humanoid android who was part of the Avengers, reported Deadline. It will be a spinoff of 'WandaVision', which was the first-ever Marvel Studios series to see the light of day. The series is titled 'VisionQuest' and will bring back actor Paul Bettany in the role. The Deadline report said while the focus of the series is on Vision, Elizabeth Olsen might also appear in the role of Wanda Maximoff. 'VisionQuest' is the second spinoff series of 'WandaVision' which also spawned Kathryn Hahn's 'Agatha: House of Harkness'.

Reportedly, 'Vision Quest' will have Bettany's character trying to regain his memory and humanity after the events of the original show. In 'WandaVision, Wanda was not able to handle her grief over the death of Vision in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and conjured a new version of Vision and their children using her considerable magical powers.

Jac Schaeffer will reportedly serve as the showrunner.

The show will follow the white version of Vision that fought the version of the character that Wanda created. The white Vision was formed by S.W.O.R.D. using the body of original Vision who was killed by Thanos in 'Infinity War'. He was reanimated to take on Wanda after the latter had held thousands of people hostage in her sitcom version of make-believe Westview that she willed into existence using sorcery. So while Wanda erased the version of Vision she created out of existence, the white Vision escaped to find himself.

