Vin Diesel teases 'Fast & Furious 10' cast additions, will begin production soon

Vin Diesel teased additions to cast members of the upcoming ‘Fast and Furious 10’.

The actor also teased a new video update on his Instagram account. The main filming will begin shortly and that the “great cast additions” will make this episode “really, really exciting”.

The previous instalment, 'Fast & Furious 9' is currently nearing its conclusion and the 10th is slated to begin production shortly. This will be followed by Fast and Furious 11.

Director Justin Lin had confirmed these movies will go into production back-to-back. The film has evolved from being just a street racing film to a mega-budget action-adventure.

While Dwayne Johnson will not be seen in the film, we do know that 'Game of Thrones' star will be a part of Fast and Furious 10 in an unknown part.