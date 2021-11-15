Twilight actor Taylor Lautner is now engaged!

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner is now taken, ladies! The actor has proposed to his longtime girlfriend Tay Dome and she has accepted.

Taylor gushed about the announcement as he shared a sweet picture of the two of them on Instagram and wrote, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.” In the photos, Lautner can be seen on one knee as rose petals and candles surrounded them against a lit fireplace backdrop.

Dome shared the same photograph on her Instagram writing, “my absolute best friend…I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Taylor Lautner proposed with a custom-designed oval cut diamond from Ring Concierge.

Tay Dome is a registered nurse according to her Instagram profile.

