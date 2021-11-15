Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker her 'everything' in a sweet birthday post

Kourtney Kardashian is sending lots of PDA-filled love to her fiance Travis Barker on his 46th birthday.



Marking the occasion, Kourtney took to her Instagram and wished her love with a passionate post. Calling Travis her everything, the mom-of-three shared a series of snaps of them kissing and walking in the studio.

''I f***ing love you more than anything. My favourite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!' Kardashian said in her caption. Barker responded with a heartfelt message: ''You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.''

In the pictures, Kourtney was wearing a black printed t-shirt with matching pants. Meanwhile, Barker was shirtless and was wearing a pair of red pants and a cap.



Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian and mother also wished the drummer on his special day.

Sharing a picture with Travis on her Instagram, Kris wrote, "Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!!," the momager gushed, sharing several snaps of the of rocker with her and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as photos of Travis and Kourtney. "So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!! 🥰😍❤️🥳🎂💀☠️."

Kim Kardashian also shared a picture with the couple on her Instagram stories and wished Barker.

"Happy Birthday Trav!" Kim wrote over a photo of her, Travis, Kourtney, and their friend, La La Anthony. "You're an amazing person and I'm so happy you're a part of our fam. Xo!,'' she added.

Barker proposed to Kourtney on October 17 on the beach in Montecito, California. The couple was surrounded by an elaborate arrangement of roses and candles and Travis got down on one knee and popped the question. Kourtney announced her engagement on her Instagram with some photos from the beach proposal and captioned them with "forever."