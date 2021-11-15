John Oliver wraps 'Last Week Tonight' season finale with George Clooney, Will Ferrell, Cardi B

John Oliver kept his promise of making the season finale of his talk show ‘Last Week Tonight’ end with some high profile names. This is in line with his last year’s show finale.

In the season finale episode, he recapped “tricky year” as they steered clear of in studio audience for the larger part of it. He said, “But we still managed to have some fun,” he noted, going over some of the highlights from his past show, which included the fact that George Clooney appeared every time John Oliver snapped his fingers much like Thanos, only this time bringing someone on the show vs killing them.

First up was Jennifer Coolidge, who had no idea who Oliver was, first calling him Jimmy Kimmel and then confusing him for Jimmy Fallon. Then came Will Ferrell and RuPaul. RuPaul told the host, “I’m sorry, my dear, but it’s time for you to sashay away,” using his famous catchphrase from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Cardi B appeared next on the show's season finale for 2021 confused about what was going on and blaming Alexa, followed by The Office’s Brian Baumgartner, Cameo’s most bankable star, who thought he was actually doing a cameo appearance before being set straight by Oliver.

