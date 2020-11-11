Top 5 Hollywood news today: Rupert Grint makes Insta debut, 'GoT' star reveals being in debt

Here are the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

Rupert Grint makes Instagram debut, reveals daughter's unique name in first post

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint is finally on Instagram. The actor made his debut on Tuesday with an adorable photo of his new born daughter. Read more

Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt post 'Game Of Thrones': We were starving

Momoa played Khal Drogo in the 'Game Of Thrones', but his character was killed off in 2011- much before the series attained cult status. Read more

'Tudors' star Jonathan Rhys Meyers arrested in Malibu for drunk driving

Rhys Meyers, who has appeared in films like like 'from Paris With Love' and 'Bend It Like Beckham' was issued a field sobriety test at the accident site. Read more

Ahead of its season premiere, 'The Crown' releases new images of Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin as Prince Charles and Diana

The fourth season of 'The Crown' is set to premiere on November 15. Read more

Ryan Murphy reveals first look poster of 'American Horror Story' season 10

Earlier, Ryan Murphy had hinted that season 10 will be filmed on a serene beach or lake front. Read more