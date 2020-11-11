Ryan Murphy reveals first look poster of 'American Horror Story' season 10

Ryan Murphy revealed the new poster of upcoming season 10 of the much-awaited ‘American Horror Story’.

With a cryptic post on Instagram, ‘Ratched’ helmer posted a creepy shot of a mouth wide open with razor-sharp teeth. It has “AHS10” written on the tongue.

While the poster doesn't reveal much of the plot of American Horror Story season 10, the Instagram post adds to the series’ spooky imagery.

American Horror Story upcoming installment was set to start filming in October amid COVID-19, hoping for a premier in 2021.

Earlier, Ryan Murphy had hinted that season 10 will be filmed on a serene beach or lake front.

The upcoming season 10 of the ‘American Horror Story’ will feature ‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin as well as Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.