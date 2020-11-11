'Tudors' star Jonathan Rhys Meyers arrested in Malibu for drunk driving

'Tudors' star Jonathan Rhys Meyers has been arrested for charges of driving under the influence. The actor was arrested on Sunday in Malibu, California after his car was involved in an accident. Local police reported that the incident took place at around 5 pm in the evening.



Rhys Meyers, who has appeared in films like like 'from Paris With Love' and 'Bend It Like Beckham' was issued a field sobriety test at the accident site. He was subsequently arrested and jailed till wee hours of Monday morning when he was released on a bail of Rs $5,000.



The actor is scheduled to appear back in court on February 25.



The Golden Globe-winning actor had previously sought treatment for alcohol addiction, which relapsed in September 2017 after his wife Mara Lane suffered a miscarriage.



The couple has a three-year-old son together.