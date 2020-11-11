Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt post 'Game Of Thrones': We were starving

Actor Jason Momoa is one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood post the success of 'Aquaman' but the actor in a recent interveiw has revealed that he was in deep debt soon after he featured in 'Game Of Thrones'.



Momoa played Khal Drogo in the popular series, but his character was killed off in 2011- much before the series attained cult status.

In an interview to InStyle magazine, Momoa admitted that he was in debt after he was dropped from the show.



"I mean, we were starving after 'Game of Thrones,'” Momoa told the magazine. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”



The actor is married to Lisa Bonet and the couple shares two children together.



Mamoa next featured in a film called 'Road to Paloma' which he also wrote and directed.



The actor though got overnight fame after he featured in the titular role in 'Aquaman' which released in 2018. The film was a box office success placing Momoa in the big league.



He will be next seen in a film called 'Dune' and also has 'Aquaman' sequel in his kitty.

