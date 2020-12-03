Top 5 Hollywood news today: Christopher Nolan's special message for India, 'Duck Tales' reboot cancelled

Ahead of the India release of 'Tenet', filmmaker Christopher Nolan has sent a special message for his fans in India. Meanwhile, Mads Mikkelsen has opened up about replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts'.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Mads Mikkelsen opens up about replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'



It was a "shocker" of a moment says Danish star Mads Mikkelsen after he was asked to step in to play the dark wizard Gellert Grindlewald following Johnny Depp's exit from 'Fantastic Beasts 3'. The actor, known for films 'Casino Royale' and 'Doctor Strange', and playing the titular villain in the series 'Hannibal', has broken his silence on taking up the role from Depp a week after the studio Warner Bros Pictures confirmed his casting.

Did you know Jim Parson auditioned for 'The Office' before landing in 'The Big Bang Theory'?



Jim Parsons is known as the annoying, super-intelligent Sheldon from 'The Big Bang Theory', but there was a chance of him being a part of another cult show, 'The Office'.



Mumbai is most extraordinary looking city: Christopher Nolan on shooting 'Tenet' in India



Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is enchanted by India as he says the country is "unbelievably visual" with an "extraordinary history" that made it a suitable location for filming his new feature 'Tenet'.



'DuckTales' cartoon series reboot cancelled after three seasons



Disney XD will no longer continue making the reboot of the popular cartoon series 'DuckTales', past its current third season. "The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts," Variety quoted a Disney XD spokesperson as saying in a statement.



'Wonder Woman 1984' is releasing in India on this date



It's been a long wait for DC fans. Ever since filmmaker Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot announced that they were teaming up once again for the sequel of 'Wonder Woman'- fans have been waiting for the film with baited breath. The film which was scheduled to release earlier this year worldwide, had to shift its release date a few times owing to the pandemic.



