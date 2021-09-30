Tommy Kirk, Disney's 'Old Yeller' and 'The Shaggy Dog' actor, dies at 79

Actor Tommy Kirk, known for his roles in 'Old yeller' and 'The Shaggy Dog', has died at the age of 79.



Kirk was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday, confirmed reports.

Tommy Kirk's longtime friend Paul Petersen II posted the news on Facebook, writing, "My friend of many decades, Tommy Kirk, was found dead last night. You will surely recall his string of Disney movies; Shaggy Dog. 'Ol' Yeller,' etc. Tommy was intensely private. He lived alone in Las Vegas, close to his friend…and 'Ol' Yeller' co-star, Bev Washburn…and it was she who called me this morning."



"Tommy was gay and estranged from what remains of his blood-family. We in a minor consideration are Tommy’s family. Without apology. We will take care of this. Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans. You lifted him up when an Industry let him down in 1965. He was not bitter. His church comforted him. May God have mercy on his soul," Petersen added.

He had appeared in TV shows such as 'Gunsmoke' and 'Big Town' in the 50s. However, his big break came when he took on the role of Joe Hardy on Disney's 'The Hardy Boys'.



Tommy Kirk then went on to star in numerous films such as 'The Shaggy Dog', 'The Absent-Minded Professor' and 'The Misadventures of Merlin Jones'.

