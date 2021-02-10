Tom Holland dismisses reports of return of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire in 'Spider Man 3'

Massive reveal for Marvel fans as Tom Holland aka Spider Man gave some details of the upcoming film from the franchise.

Looks like ‘Spider Man 3’ will not have as many Spider men as we’d like. After several speculations on the cast of the upcoming film, Tom Holland has revealed that all those rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning in the film are farce.

So we will not end up getting three Spider Man heroes in the film, as was suggested in previous reports.

‘Spider Man 3’ actor revealed in an exclusive interview that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are not a part of the upcoming MCU drama. He further added that the movie will be a continuation of whatever they had been making.

We don’t know if this revelation is part of some Marvel surprise or Tom Holland means this for real!

For now, Spider Man 3 is yet to get an official title. It is scheduled to hit the theatres in December 2021.

