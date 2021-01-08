'Spider-Man 3' plot & title leaked online! Find out what to expect from upcoming Marvel films

After a drought year, the superhero universe is all set to be packed with many favorites returning on-screen in 2021. However, with great anticipation comes the greater risk of online spoilers, and something similar has happened with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



An anonymous source has put a detailed plot reveal of almost all the anticipate Marvel shows and film,4chan, including the title of the upcoming Spider-Man 3. According to the leak, Spider-Man 3 will be a “very long” movie. The title will be 'Spider-Man: Homeworlds', which makes sense given the multiverse predictions and coming together of Spidermen from Sony's verse.

The film is expected to be the 'dark' with gritty moments, starting where we left off in 'Far From Home'. WandaVision will tie into it, although the leaker doesn’t specify what the connection is, saving us some suspense.



(THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION MAY OR MAY NOT BE SPOILERS FROM THE FILM)

ALL ABOUT SPIDER-MAN 3

Spider-Man has appeared in five MCU movies so far, including two solo films, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The solo films helped out in fleshing Tom Holland's character, however, with the third film, things are expected to change with friendly neighborhood hero getting deeper into the complex world of MCU. For the first time in a Spider-Man property from Sony, the world knows who Spider-Man really is. That alone is a great premise for the upcoming Spider-Man 3, which will conclude the first Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU.

As per different fansites and Marvel pundits, WandaVision, Spider-Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will act as a three-part story inside of Phase 4. The multiverse and Doctor Strange will appear in all three, and the multiverse is an integral part of Marvel’s strategy going forward. That’s why Spider-Man 3 is such a big movie, especially compared to the previous installments.

As for the plot, Marvel's 'Daredevil' Charlie Cox will play Matt Murdock. There will be a bounty on Peter Parker’s head and it is anticipated that he will play 'Spidey's lawyer. However, it’s unclear whether he will be in his Daredevil costume or act as Peter’s lawyer. Murdock supposedly has a small role, with a 5-10 minute presence. Marvel and Cox will also work on a new Daredevil series, the leaker said.



How the uncertainty of 2020 affected films from Marvel and DC Universe



Kraven is the film’s main villain, with Scorpion being the secondary bad guy, played by Michael Mando. An 'A-list' actor will play Kraven, although it’s unclear who that person is. The character will then be used in Sony’s SUMC. J. Jonah Jameson is another villain of sorts in the film, with “plenty” of J.K. Simmons expected in Spider-Man 3. Apparently, Jameson will have Spider-Slayer bots chasing Peter through the city.

Michael Keaton’s Vulture will appear later in the film. The leaker said that Marvel struggled to shoot Keaton’s scenes, as the actor is also involved in Warner’s big Flash movie where he’ll reprise his Batman role. Mysterio isn’t dead, and he’s apparently working for Norman Osborne. Willem Dafoe will apparently play the MCU’s Osborne, featuring a “great new look.” Dafoe will appear in other Marvel films down the road.

The multiverse will bring additional villains from Sony’s older Spider-Man films, including Electro, played by Jamie Foxx. Electro will have a new look, “more along the lines of a combo of Spectacular Spider-Man and Spider-Man PS4.” Electro is also supposed to be the second biggest villain after Kraven, which sort of contradicts the Scorpion mention from earlier. Alfred Molina will play Otto Octavius and will also feature a new look. But he will appear in just one scene and a fight scene. Molina has shot his scenes, while Foxx hasn’t.

Thomas Haden Church will cameo briefly as Sandman. Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone will both cameo briefly at the end of the film. Tom Hardy will also have a brief appearance as Venom, with Kevin Feige supposedly against having the character in the MCU.

The previous Spider-Men will also return, including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Garfield appears in the movie for about 20 minutes, while Maguire will have about 10-15 scenes in total. The alternate Spider-Man versions aren’t the same versions seen in the previous Sony films, but the leaker did not explain what that means.



New release dates for 'Spider Man 3', 'Doctor Strange 2' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder' announced

Doctor Strange will only appear in the film for 8-12 minutes, or 2-3 scenes, with Benedict Cumberbatch having already shot his stuff in two weeks.

The leaker also touched on other Spider-Man-related projects at Marvel and Sony. Apparently, both Sony and Marvel have found their Miles Morales. It’s unclear if he will appear in the film. Spider-Woman will appear in the MCU at some point in 2023, with Marvel and Sony co-producing it. Olivia Wilde will reportedly direct the film. Naomi Scott and Daisy Ridley are supposedly in the running for Jessica Drew, although nothing is decided.

Sony and Marvel will also work on a second Tom Holland MCU trilogy, and the actor will play Spider-Man in the SUMC as well. The Sony universe isn’t part of the MCU, the leaker says. But it will reference MCU Spider-Man. Sony will use Holland in Venom films, but Venom will not appear in the MCU.

The leaker also said that Sony plans to have a Spider-verse movie much later down the road, likely in 2025, featuring Garfield, Holland, Maguire, and more.



MORE MARVEL LEAKS



The leaks don't end here about the upcoming 'WandaVision'. The series debuting on January 15 will feature Aaron Taylor Johnson as QuickSilver for two episodes. As per the leaker, one will be a flashback scene and another where he is a neighbor to Wanda. Expect a lot of cameos regarding sitcom legends like Debra Jo Rupp, surprise cameos regarding characters on the scale of a Darcy or Jimmy Woo. The series has a small dance number and magic show. Monica Rambeau will be seen in a prominent role will get her powers sometime in the show. The appearance of Vision is limited to this show and this show only, don't expect him to re-enter MCU again. (Remember he died? Yes.) Doctor Strange appears sometime in the final episode.

As for another anticipated Marvel film 'Black Widow', the leaker said that the film will head to the streamers despite a theatrical release. Ross appears throughout the film. One of the post-credit scenes is Ross attempting to recruit a detained Yelena Belova to a government formed task force aka Thunderbolts. Task Master uses fighting styles, weapons, and iconic moves from Cap, Bucky, Black Panther, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Spider-Man. The character of Red Guardian is more comedic relief but he's formidable. One of the key tie between Hawkeye and Black Widow - 'The Budapest'- will become cleared and fans would know why Budapest is different from Clint and Natasha's perspectives

Insights were shared about Tom Hiddleston's 'Loki' as well. As per the leak, the show is already being planned for a second and third season. No, like Vision, even Loki won't return to MCU. He won't be in Thor 4. The show features a lot of 'Rick and Morty' type of elements with some familiar faces doing surprise cameo.



Well, looks like the MCU is set to keep the fans busy with a lot of content and storylines to figure. It'll be interesting to see if any of Marvel's executive defends or denies these leaks. By the looks of it, they might just be fan-theories manifesting into the plotline.



