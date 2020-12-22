Marvel to team up with Sony again for another 'Spider-Man' trilogy?

It's been a dull year for Marvel fans with no release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, with the year coming to an end the fans got a treat at Disney's Investor Event. Marvel’s chief Kevin Feige made various announcements in the final segment of the show, confirming several rumours in the process. In just under half an hour, Marvel showed off new trailers for upcoming Disney+ series, confirmed cast members who will play new heroes and villains, and introduced new shows that will be part of Phase 4 or Phase 5.



With many speculations turning out to be true, the new rumour in the mill is the deal between Marvel and Sony, for Spider-Man 3 won't be the last and the heads are already in talks to take the multiverse of the friendly neighbourhood hero in different directions, together.



According to a report in BGR, Marvel and Sony will continue to co-create Spider-Man movies for quite some time, as Disney and Sony are close to inking a new deal. Insiders have come to know that another contract is about to be signed so that Spider-Man will stay in the MCU for at least another trilogy. The next three solo movies will focus on Peter’s college years, and they’re going to be under the supervision of Marvel.

The agreement might also include rights for Sony’s live-action TV programs, as Disney is looking to beef up its streaming service during the pandemic. The Spider-Man films that Feige produces for Marvel Studios would also hit Disney+. Moreover, the Marvel exec will also be more involved in developing Sony’s Spider-Verse from now on.



More than a year ago, Sony and Disney created a stir after Sony decided to call-off its partnership with Disney, leaving the next Tom Holland starrer in a limbo, over rights. Sony wanted to go it alone, and Disney wanted better terms. Ultimately, they inked a new deal for the upcoming film, as well as a crossover film where Tom Holland would reprise his Peter Parker role in the future.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to release between 'WandaVision' series and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' movie. The film will help expand the multiverse by bringing over characters from alternate realities. Strange will be involved in the action, and time travel might be a major piece of the story’s puzzle. Sony’s previous Spider-Man actors and many of the villains will also reportedly appear in Spider-Man 3.

For Sony, the third film will open the door to the Spider-Verse, and allow it to create an even richer Marvel universe of its own. The production of the film is underway, and the movie is scheduled to release in 2021.

