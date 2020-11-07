Tom Holland shares first photo from the sets of 'Spider-Man 3' with a serious message

Tom Holland seems to wear his old suit in the new installment of Disney's Spiderman franchise.

The British actor, took to his social media and shared an image from what looks like the set of Spiderman 3 and asked his fans to wear a mask.

He captioned the image, “Wear a mask, I’m wearing two….”

The yet-untitled sequel doesn’t reveal anything about the film, but it does encourage a specific behaviour. The image appears to show the Spider-Man costume that he wore in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.

Not much has been revealed about the film, however, Fans are pretty hyped for Spider-Man 3. After the surprise announcement that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as Electro from 2014’s 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', speculation kicked into overdrive that this installment may introduce the multiverses from 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' into the live-action MCU canon. Those rumours are bolstered by the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also appear as Spider-Man’s new mentor, tying into the conspicuously titled 'Doctor Strange' sequel In the 'Multiverse of Madness'.