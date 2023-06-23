Mission Impossible: Tom Cruise calls Rome ‘perfect backdrop’ for his film

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise made a grand appearance in Rome earlier this week at the star-studded world premiere of his film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The Top Gun: Maverick star expressed his gratitude to fans for their support in creating this thrilling action-packed movie. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theatres on July 12. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Esai Morales. The movie follows special hunt Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise) and his team as they try to stop a deadly weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

Speaking at the glamorous event, Tom Cruise delighted his fans by sharing behind-the-scenes stories, including a thrilling car chase scene he filmed with co-star Hayley Atwell. He took to Instagram to share a video from the premiere, expressing his excitement about the film and praising Rome as the perfect backdrop for the movie.

Tom Cruise on Rome and Mission Impossible

Sharing the video, Tom Cruise wrote, “Rome was an incredible backdrop for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. I can’t wait for everyone to see this next month on the big screen.”

In the video, Tom Cruise showcased the car he drove alongside Atwell, named Trixie, and jokingly mentioned the vehicle’s unpredictable nature. Hayley also joined him, acknowledging the car's own spot on the red carpet. She said, "She gets her own spot on the red carpet, I noticed."

Tom Cruise humorously added that the car had put them through a lot, and said, "Please, no sympathy for this car."

Reflecting on their filming experience, Tom Cruise recounted their moments in the car. He said, "We would get inside this car, have one hand there and I'd be like don't worry. It's going to be okay. It's going to be okay. Hayley, I promise you. Do you trust me?" Hayley humorously nodded no, adding a light-hearted touch to their dynamic.

Tom Cruise at the Mission Impossible premiere