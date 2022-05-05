Tom Cruise arrives in style for world premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in a chopper he piloted

Tom Cruise turned heads on Tuesday as he arrived for the world premiere of his highly anticipated film 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Cruise landed USS Midway in San Diego, California, on Wednesday in an N547SA Airbus helicopter that he himself piloted.



The chopper that the actor stepped out from read, "Tom Cruise.Top Cun: Maverick" on it. Cruise walked out towards the waiting photographers looking dapper in a dark grey suit and tie and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Cruise's grand entry caught the attention of fans.









"He`s here! Yep.. forget Uber or a limo! Only@TomCruise flies a helicopter to his #TopGunMaverick premiere, a Twitter user wrote.

"Oh my God! He is so dashing," another one wrote.

Tom Cruise just arrived to the #TopGunMaverick premiere on the USS Midway via helicopter pic.twitter.com/qT1fSUJ9BJ — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 5, 2022 ×

'Top Gun: Maverick' is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun'. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film also be screened at Cannes Film Festival later this month before it gets a theatrical release on May 27 worldwide.

