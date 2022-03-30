'Top Gun: Maverick' new trailer out, Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit

Nearly thirty years later Tom Cruise returns as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, the Navy'stop aviator in director Joseph Kosinski's film 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



The final trailer was unveiled and it shows Cruise donning his famous jacket and sunglasses as he takes to the cockpit.



The synopsis of the film says, that Mitchell, after thirty years of service, continues to be in the same designation yet pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose."

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Along with Cruise, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

The film is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2022.