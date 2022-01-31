Tom Cruise unveils new footage of 'Top Gun: Maverick', watch

Hollywood star Tom Cruise delighted fans all over as he unveiled the new footage of his highly anticipated film 'Top Gun: Maverick'. The glimpse of the film was part of AFC Championship promo on Sunday.



The 59-year-old star gave an inspirational speech about football and patriotism in the two-minute clip, cut together with a few high-flying clips from the upcoming sequel.



Cruise likened the game to the determination to be the best that it takes to be a top gun.



The highly anticipated sequel to 1986 hit 'Top Gun' is set to release in theatres on May 27, 2022, after being postponed from an earlier release date November 19, 2021.



The makers pushed back the release of the movie from its initial release date of June 24, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It was first shifted to December 23, 2020, and later had release dates set for July 2, 2021. Then the release was postponed to November 19, 2021.



1986's 'Top Gun' is an iconic high flying action film centred on students attending the US Navy`s Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Two teams coming off heart-pounding wins.



Both committed to being the BEST of the BEST.@TomCruise sets the stage for the AFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/lcPKJjZWkL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2022 ×



The events of Top Gun take flight after Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Cruise) and Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) jump on an opportunity to train a group of graduates from the USAF Top Gun program for a highly specialised and risky mission.



'Top Gun: Maverick' is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay penned by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.