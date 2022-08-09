Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie reportedly working on three new films

As Hollywood star Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' continues to soar at the box-office, producer Christopher McQuarrie and the 60-year-old actor are in the early phases of creating three diverse projects, Deadline reported. While both are still working on 'Mission: Impossible 8', recently, Cruise was spotted rehearsing what appears to be his next thrilling action sequence in the UK's Lake District.

Sources have claimed that Cruise and McQuarrie are developing three movies. One is said to be an original song-and-dance musical that will be a "star vehicle for Cruise." Another is termed an original which will be an action movie with a "franchise potential." The outlet noted that Cruise has been "interested in doing a musical" for a very long time, adding that the actor learned to sing for the 2012 musical film 'Rock of Ages'.

McQuarrie and Cruise will co-write the scripts for all three of these films.

Meanwhile, Cruise and McQuarrie are "fixated" on Les Grossman’s character from the 2008 comedy ‘Tropic Thunder,’ where Cruise played a cameo of a fat, foul-mouthed movie studio executive, Deadline stated. However, it is unsure if the duo will form a complete film around Grossman or just take clues from the character for either of the projects.

In addition, Cruise plans to develop another untitled movie with McQuarrie and director Doug Liman. The ones that they will shoot will be for NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX, for which Universal has agreed to be the studio, stated the outlet. They have partnered with SEE-1, the recently launched Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) by film producer pair Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, which could be in control of Axiom's world-first commercial space station, Axiom Station, while being connected to the International Space Station (ISS).

