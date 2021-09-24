Tiger King 2: Netflix promises 'more madness and mayhem' in this season

On Thursday, Netflix announced that it is launching the second season of its wackiest docuseries ever: 'Tiger King'.



If you haven't watched the viral season one already, then it goes as this: It follows the outlandish Joseph 'Joe Exotic' Maldonado-Passage' life and the big cats at his Tiger King Park in Oklahoma.

Also read: Emily In Paris season 2: Lily Collins' fashionable first looks out!

Maldonado-Passage, who has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin: a fellow exotic animal park owner who was at loggerheads with Joe over various reasons.



According to Netflix's caption underneath the announcement post for 'Tiger King 2', the video-streaming giant has promised more madness and mayhem. It wrote, "Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!"

Also read: Tom Felton, Harry Potter actor, taken to hospital after he collapsed while playing golf

Just like the first season--which dropped on March 20 last year and went viral on the platform almost immediately--'Tiger King 2' will also be directed by duo Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021 ×

However, Netflix is yet to announce its release date.



In the platform's latest compilation video for other crime shows, carol Baskin can be seen venturing into the U.S. Capitol, while Joe Exotic is on the phone in prison and there seems to be a billboard, asking, "Who killed Don Lewis?"

Also read: Audience back as Armani celebrates Emporio's 40th

Lewis was the co-founder of Big Cat Rescue and former husband of Baskin, who mysteriously disappeared in 1997. She has been accused of feeding him to his own tigers by people over the years, Joe included.



Check out the video clip here: