'Thor Love and Thunder' first deleted scene out ahead of OTT release. Watch

'Thor Love and Thunder' will soon debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans expect more footage to also become available with the streaming release. To tease the same, Marvel Studios has released a deleted scene from the movie that features Simon Russell Beale's Greek god of debauchery Dionysus along with Thor and his allies. The scene is set when The God of Thunder and his allies visit Omnipotent City, a pocket dimension where gods from different pantheons live.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok', the film continues the adventures of Hemsworth's Thor as he faces a new enemy in the form of Christian Bale's menacing Gorr the God Butcher. Gorr vowed to kill every god after his pleas to save his family and people went unheeded. Thor becomes the latest target of his deadly quest. Also with Thor is the superhero's love interest, Portman's Jane Foster, who is also a Thor now and wields Mjolnir.

Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star.

'Thor Love and Thunder' has been a box office success, especially considering the pandemic-affected times, grossing $804 million on a budget of $250 million. However, it received mixed reviews, scoring 65 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Wion gave the film a negative review. It read, "the film cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries. Despite Waititi being given more control this time (I assume), this feels crafted in the traditionally Marvel mould -- designed as per the good old formula that Kevin Feige et al has perfected over the last one and a half-decade. In other words, the film watches like your typical MCU movie."

'Thor Love and Thunder' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English on September 8. It was released in theatres on July 7.