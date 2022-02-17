This is when Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' will release in China

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 17, 2022, 04:02 PM(IST)

A still from Uncharted. Photograph:( Twitter )

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Fans in China for Sony's ‘Uncharted’ finally have a release date for the upcoming film. 

The film directed by Ruben Fleischer has been set for a release on March 14. The news was shared by the studio’s Weibo account with a video message from Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and a subtitled trailer. 

The announcement also went along with a new poster. Here’s the Chinese poster:

Meanwhile, China also has a release date for Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman – March 18. ‘Uncharted’, ‘The Batman’ and Disney/20th Century’s ‘Death On The Nile’ are currently the only Hollywood movies to have fixed dates in China. 

